The city of Nampa dedicated a new playground at Lakeview Park in April 2023. The city is planning additional work there and will be presenting plans and seeking feedback during an upcoming meeting scheduled for June 13, from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Harward Recreation Center.
The city of Nampa is hosting three community meetings to present proposed changes to two golf courses and one park.
City staff will present the master site plans it has developed for its municipal golf courses, Centennial Golf Course and Ridgecrest Golf Club, as well as Lakeview Park, and will collect feedback on the plans during the meetings.
“Community input from residents is very important as we plan future improvements,” a press release from the city stated.
The city will host two presentations about its golf courses: one will be held Monday, June 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Ridgecrest Golf Club (3730 Ridgecrest Dr.); the other will be Tuesday, June 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Centennial Golf Course (2600 Centennial Dr.).
A presentation on Lakeview Park will take place on Tuesday, June 13 from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Harward Recreation Center (131 Constitution Way).
Residents with questions about the presentations are encouraged to contact the parks and recreation department. Darrin Johnson is the department’s director and can be reached at 208-468-5858 or by email at johnsond@cityofnampa.us.