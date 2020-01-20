Nampa police warn of 'potentially dangerous drug' in community

NAMPA — Nampa police are warning residents of a "potentially dangerous drug" circulating in the community, according to a department release issued Saturday.
During a two-day period, officers responded to three overdose-related calls, which they "believe are possibly connected to an illicit/illegal drug," the release states. The drug is described as a small, blue pill that may be distributed under the guise of Oxycontin.
"These drugs are extremely potent and potentially fatal," the release states. 'We strongly urge consumers to avoid this substance."
Police said an investigation into the overdose incidents is being conducted, and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Rodgers at 208-475-5617.