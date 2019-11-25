NAMPA — Nampa Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Stinker Gas Station early Monday morning.
Police responded to the reported armed robbery around 12:25 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Holly Street in Nampa.
The employee reported a man brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register. Police say the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and a carton of cigarettes. He was last seen walking south on Holly Street.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a grey hoodie with what appears to be an orange Bronco logo on the front and khaki colored pants.
Anyone with more information on this incident or suspect is asked to contact Detective Shea Phillips at 208-468-5617 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Robbery is punishable by a minimum of five years and up to life in prison, according to Idaho statute.