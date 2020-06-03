NAMPA — The Nampa Police Department was awarded $1,095,341 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to advance community policing efforts by hiring additional personnel and reducing crime.
Nampa police were one of four law enforcement agencies in Idaho to receive funding from the DOJ's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, according to a news release issued Tuesday. The other departments include Pocatello police ($625,000), the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office ($125,000) and Salmon police ($123,930).
“I am pleased the Department of Justice has made more than $400 million available to law enforcement nationwide, with $1.9 million for Idaho’s law enforcement agencies,” Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart Davis said in the release. “Providing this additional funding will help reinforce their essential mission of keeping Idaho communities safe and aid the courageous men and women in law enforcement who place the safety and security of their communities above their own.”
DOJ officials said more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. applied to the COPS Hiring Program. Funding, nearly $400 million in total, was awarded to 596 of the applicants.
More information on the program can be found at cops.usdoj.gov/chp.