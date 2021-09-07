We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
NAMPA — The Nampa Police Department on Tuesday named Carmen Boeger community engagement coordinator, a new position within the department.
Boeger, a longtime employee and current manager of Nampa's dispatch center, will be responsible for relaying information to the public and assisting with the department's public engagement programs and events.
Boeger has worked for Nampa Police Department as a 911 dispatcher, trainer and crisis negotiator. She also helped launch the department's Facebook page and expand its social media presence with Twitter and Instagram. Boeger has been the department's social media administrator for the last several years.
"NPD is proud of the progress and achievements we’ve seen over the years in this area," said Police Chief Joe Huff in a news release. "We look forward to the continued insight Carmen has, not only with NPD, but also with our many partners and our community."
Boeger takes over public information duties previously fulfilled by Officer Gary Marang, an investigator in the Office of Professional Standards, who will continue in his role.
Boeger holds a Master Certificate with Idaho Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST).
She served on the Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission, the Idaho PSAP Standards and Training Committee and she will continue to serve as a board member for the Idaho Peace Officers’ Memorial.
"We are excited for this new position at NPD and the opportunities it will bring for us to connect with Nampa," Huff said.