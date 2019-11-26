Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the correct month the child went missing.
The Nampa Police Department received a report Tuesday afternoon about a possible runaway child.
According to a press release, Antonio Verala Jr., 15, left his home near downtown Nampa on the morning of Oct. 22. He was possibly wearing khakis and a t-shirt, of which the color is unknown. Verala is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with dark hair and green eyes.
"Due to the information provided and length of time Antonio has been missing prior to this report, we are concerned for his well-being," said the release.
Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Nampa Police Department at 208-467-2257, extension 2. Citizens can also contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, email crimstoppersswidaho.org or download the mobile app for tip submission at P3TIPS.com.