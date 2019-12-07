The Nampa Police Department received a report at 3:10 a.m. Saturday about a robbery at Maverik Country Store, 723 12th Ave. Rd. in Nampa.
The suspect, who was described as a male about 5' 10" tall and weighing 165 pounds, was wearing a blue plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a black ski mask.
The suspect showed a gun to an employee, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department, and demanded cash. After leaving, he was seen running north from Maverik. He left with an unknown amount of money.
If anyone has information on this robbery, contact the Nampa Police at 208-468-5650, or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
In Idaho, robbery carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison.