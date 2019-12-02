Nampa Police are investigating a robbery from over the weekend at a Nampa bank.
Officers got a report of the robbery at 9:06 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho Central Credit Union at 3101 East Greenhurst Road, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.
The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s. At the time of the reported robbery, he was wearing a jacket with a hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257, Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or through one of our social media sites referencing case number N19-70608.