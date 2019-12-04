NAMPA — Nampa Police are investigating possible arson after two portable toilets were burned at West Park in Nampa.
Nampa Fire responded to a fire recently and found a fully engulfed porta potty, according to the Nampa Police Department. It was the second portable toilet that had been burnt at the park. The park is just west of West Middle School.
Now Nampa Police are asking for the public's help "with a crappy situation."
A photo on the police department's Facebook shows the aftermath of one fire at the park.
Anyone with information about the arsons could receive an award. Contact the investigating officer at 208-468-5634, or leave a tip using Crime Stoppers by using 343COPS.com or by calling 208-343-2677.