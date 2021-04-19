NAMPA — The Nampa Police Department is asking for information about a stabbing at a local business on Sunday.
Nampa police officers responded to the 2100 block of Cassia Street on Sunday, April 18, in reference to a disturbance that took place involving several people inside the business, said the department in a news release.
At the scene, officers learned that a 19-year-old Caldwell man received lacerations to the arm, while another 27-year-old Nampa man received puncture wounds, a police department release said.
Both men sought medical treatment at a local hospital, and police located a knife on scene they believe was involved in the incident, according to the department.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has video or any information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Tim Onofrei at 208-475-5708.
Information can also be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 343-2677, or on the internet at 343COPS.com.