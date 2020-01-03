NAMPA — A Caldwell man was booked into Canyon County Jail amid a police investigation after a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Thursday evening in Nampa.
Christopher W. Baker, 34, of Caldwell was arrested for drug-related offenses but not any shooting-related charges, according to a Nampa Police Department news release.
Baker was apprehended in Caldwell shortly after police responded at 5:13 p.m. to a location in the 3300 block of East Park Ridge Drive and found the teen with an apparent gunshot wound in his leg, according to a news release.
But by that point, the suspect had fled in a vehicle.
Baker was apprehended in Caldwell not long after that, according to the release. After questioning, he was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Police are still investigating the scene, according to NPD's news release at 11 a.m. Friday. Police did not identify the victim.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Nampa Police Sgt. Rodgers at 208-475-5714.