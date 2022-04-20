Debris flies through the air as a suspicious package is detonated by the Nampa Police bomb squad after being reported near the parking lot of the Hispanic Cultural Center, along Garrity Blvd. Wednesday, April, 20, 2022. Police later determined the package was empty and contained no explosive material.
A bomb squad robot is used by the Nampa Police Department to sift through the remains of a suspicious package found near the parking lot of the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa, Wednesday, April, 20, 2022. Police later determined the package was empty and contained no explosive material.
Officers with the Nampa Police Department walk toward the remains of a suspicious package after it was detonated by using a bomb squad robot near the parking lot of the Hispanic Cultural Center along Garrity Blvd., Wednesday, April, 20, 2022. Police later determined the package was empty and contained no explosive material.
Brian Myrick
NAMPA — Police officers destroyed a suspicious package found at the Nampa Hispanic Cultural Center and put surrounding buildings on lockdown Wednesday afternoon — the package turned out to be an empty suitcase.
The center, surrounding schools and nearby businesses went on lockdown during the investigation, and Garrity Boulevard was also shut down.
After an hour, Nampa Police Department's bomb squad decided to "disrupt" — or blow apart — the suspicious package.
The sound cracked through the air during the explosion, and nearly a dozen officers stood back and waited.
Here is a video of police disabling the package. You can hear and see it explode. They will look at the fragments to see what was inside. pic.twitter.com/KqJgBASm6S