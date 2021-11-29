The U.S. Department of Justice announced last week that the Nampa Police Department was awarded a $250,000 grant for the agency to hire more full-time officers.
The grant was initiated through the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services and the COPS Hiring Program. City of Twin Falls’ Police Department was also represented in Idaho, receiving a $500,000 award, according to a news release from the DOJ.
CHP chose 183 law enforcement agencies to receive the award, out of the 590 that applied. According to the COPS award program fact sheet, the award will support the hiring of 1,066 full-time officers and deputies.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said the grant will enable law enforcement agencies to support vital community-oriented policing programs, the news release stated.
In July of 2021, Nampa Police Department was 42 officers short when they stated they would like to have 1.5 officers per 1,000 residents, as previously reported by The Idaho Press. As of July, they had 134 officers, 1.21 officers per resident. The Nampa budget for the 2022 fiscal year originally proposed eight new positions.
Nampa Police spokesperson Carmen Boeger said the department is planning on using the grant to hire two new police officers who will start in the patrol division, which includes training and pay. Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff added that the department is “thrilled to receive this competitive grant.”
“This grant will help our department with the resources and support we need,” Huff said in a statement. “The funding will contribute to expanding community policing efforts in our city. We are just thrilled to receive this competitive grant.”
Acting U.S. Attorney for Idaho Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. said the investment benefits will extend beyond just hiring officers, and help in all areas of policing.
“It will strengthen relationships between officers and our community, improve public safety, and keep law enforcement officers on the beat,” Gonzalez said.
Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said in a guest column of the Idaho Press that the total expenditures for Nampa Police Department is $28.5 million.
Kling also told the Idaho Press that the addition of two officers helps the fiscal budget for the current year, and those that reside in Nampa rank public safety as a top priority.
“Our goal is to be a safe and healthy community where people prosper, and we strive to provide that for the citizens of Nampa,” Kling said in a statement.
The award was also distributed nationally, with 49 other states’ police departments receiving money to hire more officers.
The Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS office, administered the grant through the COPS Hiring Program, or CHP. The COPS office is the federal component of the Department of Justice responsible for advancing community policing nationwide, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.
COPS makes an effort to build connections and trust between police and the communities they serve through grants, training programs and education.
According to the COPS website, the organization integrates problem solving, organizational transformation and community partnerships to advance their public safety efforts.
CHP is an award program that provides funds to law enforcement agencies in order to advance community policing. According to the CHP, funds awarded to nationwide law enforcement agencies will help in areas like gun violence prevention, domestic terrorism, building trust in communities and other instances of violence that occur within a city.