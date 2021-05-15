The Nampa Police Department, which was first established in 1891, is working to collect historical information and artifacts from a variety of resources with the intent of publishing a book and potentially for future display at the city's police headquarters and/or regional museums.
The department is asking Nampa residents to search for and donate artifacts related to the Nampa Police Department operations. These artifacts include but are not limited to uniforms, badges, arm patches, insignias, photographs, flags, signs, stories, and equipment that will help the department memorialize its 130-year history.
"The project will honor all those who, through training, dedication, service and sacrifice, have given the citizens of Nampa a large portion of their lives and careers," a news release on the city's website said.
The city of Nampa, Idaho was incorporated in 1886 and established its first law enforcement presence in 1891 with a one-man department, the release said. Today, the Nampa Police Department has 134 sworn officers and 63 civilian employees.
Department officials ask that, if possible, any items donated have the following information attached:
• Known or approximate date item was/taken/written/used.
• Nampa Police Department names associated with the items.
• The donors' name(s) and contact information. (It may be necessary to make contact to complete the story.)
All print or photo items that can be scanned at home can be emailed to hewitte@cityofnampa.us and/or dwyrej@cityofnampa.us.
Some items can be scanned or photographed and returned if necessary. (If returns are requested, submitters should include their name, phone and address on each item.)
The department will have volunteers available for donation drop-off dates at the Nampa Police Department lobby, located at 820 2nd Street South, on Friday, May 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Over the summer, project volunteers will dedicate time to cataloging, preserving and photographing donated items. Photos will be combined into a history section of a book being compiled about the Nampa Police Department.
"Community effort and assistance is greatly appreciated," the release said.