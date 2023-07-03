Press Conference (copy)

Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff gives a quick statement about a stabbing occurring in Nampa in 2018. The city council agenda for July 5, 2023 shows an item to accept Huff's resignation and appoint Deputy Chief Curt Shankel as interim police chief.

 Idaho Press file photo

Nampa Chief of Police Joe Huff will be retiring from his position on July 17.

The Nampa City Council agenda for Wednesday, July 5, includes an item for the council to accept Huff’s resignation and designate Deputy Chief Curt Shankel as the interim police chief.

