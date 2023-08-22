Nampa PD Chief resigns (copy)

Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff looks toward Deputy Chief Curt Shankel as they appear before the Nampa City Council on July 5, when Huff announced his retirement. Huff elected to come out of retirement and was reinstated as police chief, effective immediately, Monday by the Nampa City Council. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Nampa City Council moved to reappoint Joe Huff as police chief during Monday’s meeting, reversing his recent retirement plans.

Huff announced his retirement at a council meeting on July 3, his resignation effective as of July 17. However, Huff left his plans open-ended, alluding to the potential of his return.

