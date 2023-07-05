Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff looks toward Deputy Chief Curt Shankel as they appear before the Nampa City Council on Wednesday. Huff announced his retirement and council members voted to appoint Shankel as interim chief.
NAMPA — The Nampa City Council accepted the resignation of Police Chief Joe Huff and appointed Deputy Chief Curt Shankel as interim chief Monday evening.
Huff, whose father worked for the Nampa Police Department and who himself has worked for the department since he was 21, recently submitted his letter of resignation, announcing his retirement to the mayor and city council. His resignation and the appointment of Shankel as interim chief is effective July 17.
However, at the meeting, Huff left the door open as to whether he will return to the department, seek other opportunities or remain retired. Under a law passed by the Idaho Legislature in 2021, Senate Bill 1054, allows police officers participating in the Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho — the state’s retirement fund — who hit a certain work threshold to take a break of up to 30 days. If they return to the workforce after that with a PERSI employer, they will be considered not to have separated from service, according to the law.
Huff has met the fund’s “rule of 80” for law enforcement professionals, which allows public safety employees to receive full retirement benefits from the fund when their years of service plus their age equals 80, qualifying him for the break, he said.
Huff discussed his retirement at the meeting but said he is weighing his options regarding what he will do next.
“I just wanted the council to be aware that I am going to take 30-45 days off, kind of see what this retirement gig is all about, and then if there’s other options for me out there,” Huff said. “But I just wanted to take the time tonight to thank you guys because you’re the ones that have made this the best job for me and the employees that were in the police department.”
Huff said that after news circulated of his retirement, he received numerous phone calls, texts and emails from the community expressing their support for his work. The role of chief has been the best job he has held, he said, and he thanked the council and the mayor for their support.
Huff has served as the department’s chief since January 2016, according to the Nampa Police Department’s website. He was hired as a police officer by the department at age 21 and spent his entire career with the department, including working for six years as a lieutenant prior to becoming chief, the department’s site says.
“I know I’m pretty biased, but I believe Nampa Police Department is the best police department in the nation,” Huff said. “It’s clearly obvious that as we’re growing, we’re maintaining our values, and I think that’s super important.”
Huff said he is confident in the job Shankel, who has worked for the department for nearly 25 years, will do as interim chief. Prior to becoming deputy chief in April, Shankel served as a sergeant, school resource officer supervisor and as a captain, according to the Nampa Police Department website.
“I’m leaving the department … in great hands,” he said. “We have no issues, we have good folks there, and I know that Curt will do a great job at taking it to the next level.”
Mayor Debbie Kling said, “Chief, it has been 30 years well-served. And I’d say, we just appreciate you greatly.”
Kling echoed Huff’s plan to consider his next steps, saying she and the council want the public to know “that we’re going to be taking … the next 30-45 days to give consideration to our next steps and let chief think about retiring, and then we’ll move forward.”