NAMPA — The Nampa City Council accepted the resignation of Police Chief Joe Huff and appointed Deputy Chief Curt Shankel as interim chief Monday evening.

Huff, whose father worked for the Nampa Police Department and who himself has worked for the department since he was 21, recently submitted his letter of resignation, announcing his retirement to the mayor and city council. His resignation and the appointment of Shankel as interim chief is effective July 17.

