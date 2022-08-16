...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Bronco Motors service manager Justin Nicodemus applies an identification number to the secondary catalytic converter of a Toyota minivan during a Catalytic Converter Community Theft Prevention event on Tuesday.
Mike Phillips, with the Nampa Police Department, discusses the problem of catalytic converter theft in the area during a Catalytic Converter Community Theft Prevention event at Bronco Motors in Nampa on Tuesday.
NAMPA — With Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the Treasure Valley, the Nampa Police Department and local car dealerships are looking to combat the trend.
On Tuesday, Nampa police along with Bronco Motors and Edmark Toyota hosted individuals looking to have stickers and serial numbers etched onto their converters.
Thieves have targeted the car part, located underneath vehicles, because of the precious metals and powder found inside them that can generate significant money on the open market.
Mike Phillips, the sergeant for property crimes with the Nampa Police Department, said the serial numbers will help police track stolen converters and trace them back to their original owners. The hope is that converters can be salvaged and suspects will be caught.
Phillips also believes that the engraved numbers will deter criminals from stealing the car part in the first place.
“Right now, we don’t have anything. We don’t know which car it comes off, we don’t know which person it came from,” Phillips said. “Now, at least we have something here.”
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise not just in the region but nationally as well. In May, representatives from the Boise and Nampa police departments, as well as the Ada and Canyon County sheriff’s offices, said they’ve all seen upticks in the crime over the past year.
On Tuesday, Phillips said Nampa police has received reports of at least 160 catalytic converter thefts since Jan. 1 and that many others have likely been unreported.
“Everywhere. It’s an epidemic really,” he said. “It’s just getting worse.”
Thieves can use battery-operated power tools such as reciprocating saws and other equipment when going under cars and trucks to cut through and get to the converter. They then sell the converters to recyclers and non-licensed scrap dealers who take the metals and powder found within the converters and, in turn, sell that for a steep price.
A shipment of the metals from the converters can generate up to $2 million.
The Nampa sergeant said that vehicles parked at local hospitals, hardware stores as well as bus, RV and U-Haul lots have been targeted.
"If somebody pulls their car up and goes in and goes shopping, it takes 35 seconds,” Phillips said. “By the time you walk in the store they pull up.”
Auto dealerships on Garrity Boulevard near the Ford Idaho Center have all fallen victim to the crime as well.
Tom Rossoll, area general manager for Bronco Motors, said one of their dealerships in Nampa had two converters stolen about two months ago.
“Out of the back of the property. Just overnight one night. And we had lights everywhere,” Rossoll said.
Replacing a stolen converter can cost well over $1,000, according to Phillips.
He said that Bronco Motors and Edmark Toyota were both booked on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 20 converter-etching appointments scheduled each day at the respective establishments.
Nampa police will also team up with Treasure Valley Subaru and Peterson Dodge on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those looking to bring in vehicles over the weekend.
Similar events could follow in the community if there is a demand for them.
On Tuesday, Dan Rhoades brought his Chevy van in for a serial number. Rhoades said he recently put in a new exhaust system and is looking to rebuild the front end and get a paint job. The hope is that the van will be ready for some road trips in the near future.
“With all that’s going on, I want to be sure there is some sort of recourse in case something happens,” Rhoades said, referring to converter theft. “It seems like a pretty good deal. Get the serial number, and it can be tracked.”
Teddy Feinberg is the Managing Editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg