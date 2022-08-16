Support Local Journalism


NAMPA — With Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the Treasure Valley, the Nampa Police Department and local car dealerships are looking to combat the trend.

On Tuesday, Nampa police along with Bronco Motors and Edmark Toyota hosted individuals looking to have stickers and serial numbers etched onto their converters.

Teddy Feinberg is the Managing Editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg

