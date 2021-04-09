NAMPA — Police have located the suspect of a 2020 burglary during which a Nampa resident was shot in the arm.
On Thursday, the Nampa Police Department announced it had located Roman R. Hamann, a 38-year-old Pocatello resident, in connection to the shooting.
Hamann has been charged with twelve felonies; aggravated battery, two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, five counts of grand theft and three counts of burglary.
Hamann also faces three misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property. He is being held on $1 million bond at the Canyon County jail.
On Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, officers responded to the area of the 7300 block of Edgebrook Drive in Nampa at approximately 1:15 a.m. for multiple reports of shots being fired in the neighborhood, according to a news release.
Officers arrived on scene and conducted an initial investigation. According to the Nampa Police Department, officers discovered the incident started when a resident interrupted a burglary in progress outside his residence and was shot in the arm upon confronting the suspect.
The resident was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, Nampa Police said.