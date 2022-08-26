Idaho Press police lights stock image (copy)

A man wielding a hatchet was arrested following a police chase that involved three police agencies.

The police chase began in Nampa and continued into Meridian. The man, 39-year-old Michael Carlson, of Spanaway, Washington, was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.

