A man wielding a hatchet was arrested following a police chase that involved three police agencies.
The police chase began in Nampa and continued into Meridian. The man, 39-year-old Michael Carlson, of Spanaway, Washington, was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.
Nampa Police made the arrest after being assisted in the pursuit by Meridian and Idaho State Police.
On Friday at 5:33 a.m., Nampa Police responded to a verbal disturbance report at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center. Police said the report was for a man blocking a woman’s vehicle with his vehicle.
“As officers were responding to the call, the reporting party updated Nampa dispatchers saying the man, who was not known to her, was now armed with a hatchet and threatening her with it,” the release said.
Officers then arrived on scene, and Carlson allegedly “immediately fled the scene in his vehicle and was pursued by Nampa Police officers eastbound on I-84 into Meridian.”
Nampa Police used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to stop the pursuit but then Carlson allegedly exited his vehicle with the hatchet and “remained non-compliant,” the police said.
Eventually, Nampa Police negotiated with Carlson to put the hatchet down and Carlson was taken into custody, according to Nampa police.
“We would also like to thank those traveling on I-84 and Ten Mile during this incident for their patience,” the release said. “A reminder for drivers: please remember that when you encounter police activity to pay attention to your driving, move over, and help keep everyone safe.”
Police pursuits are not a huge part of law enforcement, but they have high risks and high rewards, the Idaho Press previously reported. It’s unclear how many police chases result in death, but they kill about 323 people a year.
“It’s not an easy calculation at all,” Boise State Criminal Justice Professor Lisa Growette Bostaph previously told the Idaho Press. “It’s difficult because every situation is different.”