NAMPA — Police on Tuesday arrested a Nampa man they believe recently robbed a Maverik Country Store wearing a ski mask and brandishing a gun and are now hunting for his alleged accomplice.
Police made initial contact with Zachariah R. Kline at his home in Nampa Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Nampa Police Department. Officers believed Kline robbed the store at 723 12th Ave. Road on Saturday.
Kline admitted to police he’d brandished a firearm and demanded cash during the incident, according to the release. He left the store and the area with an accomplice, and neither the gun nor the cash has since been recovered, according to the release.
Police arrested Kline just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. He was booked into the Canyon County Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.
Police are still looking for the accomplice he mentioned, however.