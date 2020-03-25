NAMPA — To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Nampa's Parks and Recreation Department and the Nampa School District will close all playgrounds effective immediately and until further notice, according to a press release.
There are 23 city managed playgrounds within the city. Nampa officials are asking residents to refrain from using swings, slides and avoid using or touching any other park equipment until further notice.
Parks and Recreation maintenance staff will tape off all playgrounds beginning March 25 and post signs in English and Spanish at each site alerting residents to these closures.
Although the playgrounds will be closed, the parks and pathways will remain open to the public. This is subject to any further guidance issued by the health district or state officials.
For a complete list of parks in Nampa, visit namparecreation.org/167/Browse-Parks.