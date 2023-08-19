.A potential for record setting rainfall on Sunday and Monday across
the region associated with the remnants of Hurricane Hilary could
produce flash flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Idaho, including the following areas, Boise
Mountains, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee
Mountains, Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands, Upper
Treasure Valley, Upper Weiser River, West Central Mountains and
Western Magic Valley. Portions of Oregon, including the following
areas, Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County and Oregon
Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like burn
scars and areas of steep terrain. Flooding may occur in poor
drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive
street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers is possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A monsoon moisture surge Sunday followed by tropical moisture
from the remnants of Hurricane Hilary Monday has increased
confidence in the potential for flash flooding. The heaviest
rainfall is expected Monday when Hilary's moisture interacts
with an incoming Pacific upper trough, producing rainfall
rates as high as 3 inches per hour.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
A Nampa man was seriously injured Friday after being struck by a vehicle in the 16000 block of N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa, according to a Nampa Police Department news release.
Officers, fire, and EMS responded to a 911 call made at 10:53 p.m. and arrived to find a 29-year-old man with serious injuries and that the suspect vehicle had fled the scene. A witness reported the vehicle had left the area northbound on N. Franklin Boulevard toward Birch Lane, according to the release.
Police believe the vehicle is a medium-size passenger car, and there will be damage to it, probably in the front, where it struck the pedestrian.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Nampa Police detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.343cops.com. Anyone with cameras in the area are asked to review their footage and contact police if they find anything that might be beneficial to the investigation.