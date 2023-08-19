Nampa police car

A Nampa police car at a crime scene.

 KTVB

A Nampa man was seriously injured Friday after being struck by a vehicle in the 16000 block of N. Franklin Blvd. in Nampa, according to a Nampa Police Department news release.

Officers, fire, and EMS responded to a 911 call made at 10:53 p.m. and arrived to find a 29-year-old man with serious injuries and that the suspect vehicle had fled the scene. A witness reported the vehicle had left the area northbound on N. Franklin Boulevard toward Birch Lane, according to the release.

