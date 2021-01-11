Nampa police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that fatally injured an 82-year-old man.
Police responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash in the 400 block of Second Avenue North around 6 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a man laying in the roadway who had been struck by an unknown vehicle. The suspect vehicle had left the scene.
The pedestrian, an 82-year-old man, was transported to a Boise hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
Any potential witnesses are being asked to contact the police department with any information. For further information, contact Lt. Jamie Burns at 208-468-5658.