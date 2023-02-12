Corrina Tuttle

When Corrina Tuttle volunteered for the Nampa Police Department in high school, she knew that she had found her home. She had no idea that she would come to find family there, too.

Tuttle retired from the Nampa Police Department on Feb. 1. At 55 years old, Tuttle worked at the department for 37 years, working as a community service officer for a majority of that time. A CSO’s responsibilities include assisting in patrol, running the evidence facility, working in traffic control, and more.

Corrina Tuttle, pictured around the time she started working at Nampa PD. 
Corrina Tuttle is shown with family and friends at her retirement party.  

