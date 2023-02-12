When Corrina Tuttle volunteered for the Nampa Police Department in high school, she knew that she had found her home. She had no idea that she would come to find family there, too.
Tuttle retired from the Nampa Police Department on Feb. 1. At 55 years old, Tuttle worked at the department for 37 years, working as a community service officer for a majority of that time. A CSO’s responsibilities include assisting in patrol, running the evidence facility, working in traffic control, and more.
Tuttle found her passion for law enforcement through the Hero program at Nampa High School. The program, Tuttle recalls, offered on-the-job training for various careers. She went to an emergency room for a semester, switched to the police station the next semester and never left.
“It fills me with pride,” Tuttle said. “Something about law enforcement just drew me in.”
Being able to be a part of the community in a meaningful way, Tuttle said, is what made the job stick. Over the course of her career, Tuttle did everything from investigations to ordering supplies for the department. She watched as computerized systems changed the department through the years.
“I have worked for some great men. I have known great men,” Tuttle said, tearing up. “Some of them I consider family.”
Among those men are some of her previous captains, who she often saw as father figures, Tuttle said.
“They gave me the confidence,” Tuttle said. “Every major thing that ever happened to me in my life happened to me while I was working at the police department. I had my first date when I was there and all the detectives were giving me a hard time. That kind of stuff, it was like family. They were all at my wedding. People dying, people being born, up until right now, everything that has ever happened to me has been there.”
Tuttle’s confidence is something Detective Cameron Cowdery noticed about Tuttle immediately upon meeting her a little over 20 years ago.
“She takes command of every room she’s in,” he said.
Though Tuttle stayed in a non-sworn realm of law enforcement, Cowdery said she was a wealth of knowledge.
“Having the opportunity to work with her every day, you quickly realized what an asset she was,” Cowdery said. “She just has a knack to be able to pick up and understand the different divisions within the police department.”
“I don’t wanna forget the women in my life there,” Tuttle said. “There were so many women that came and went that I’ll never forget. I’ve made some lifelong best friends working in law enforcement.”
Among those friends are Lacy Shelden, intelligence analyst at Idaho State Police and Becky Robinette, an intelligence analyst at Nampa PD.
Though she started working there as a volunteer in 2000, Robinette recalls feeling an immediate connection to Tuttle.
“I liked her instantly,” Robinette said. “I’ve never seen anyone not be captivated by her.”
In October 2009, Tuttle was assigned to partner with Idaho State Police.
“We were instant friends,” Shelden said. “We’re the same age ... she’s a great friend.”
While Shelden doesn’t recall the day Tuttle started working with her, she does remember the immediate impact Tuttle had on her and her family.
“She helped me raise my own son,” Shelden said. “We are very similar in a lot of ways but she’s a much stronger person than I could ever imagine being.”
Tuttle is often called Momma T at the department, Robinette said, because of her fierce and tender nature. On one occasion, Robinette was in the hospital unsure of when she would get to go home. Tuttle called Robinette’s family every day and picked up groceries for them every week until Robinette was released.
“I can’t even tell you how much it meant to me,” Robinette said.
There’s no doubt that Tuttle has been at the Nampa PD for so long that separating the two feels inherently wrong, Robinette said.
“She has pioneered and paved the way for so many in this office... she is Nampa police,” Robinette said.
Even though Tuttle was only in the state office a couple times a week, Shelden said missing her presence is palpable.
“I feel like my arm is gone,” Shelden said. “She just changes the work environment to be a lot of fun.”
Tuttle’s retirement has been a hard adjustment for everyone, Robinette said.
“It’s been absolutely horrible,” she said. “That’s a void nobody can fill.”
Losing her has been like losing a family member, Cowdery said.
Although Tuttle admits retirement is not real to her yet, she has several things she is excited to experience.
“I can’t wait to get up and see that it’s bad weather and think, ‘I’m going to get another cup of coffee and not get on the highway, because I don’t have to,’” she said, laughing.
Tuttle is looking forward to go fishing with her four grandchildren, traveling with her husband, seeing her children more often and never have to “punch a clock” again.
Leaving her law enforcement “family” proved difficult for Tuttle, and though she is aware that things will never be the same, those lifelong connections will remain, whether she’s in the office or not.
“We’ve been through some tough stuff together,” Tuttle said. “Living through and working through some of the things that we have makes me close to these people.”