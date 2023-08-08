PODER press conference (copy)

Mayor Debbie Kling answers questions during a press conference at Nampa City Hall to address concerns involving the future of the Hispanic Cultural Center on Friday, July 14.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said the city will be pausing its quest for new leadership for the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho during a city council meeting on Monday.

At a recent city council meeting, the Nampa City Council voted to pursue a “request for proposals” process, or asking for applications from organizations that would like to manage the building. But Kling said at Monday’s meeting that community leaders had asked that the process be slowed down.

