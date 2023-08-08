Community members have also asked the city to consider “not giving the oversight of that building to one organization,” Kling said. In light of such feedback, which Kling noted the city did not have ahead of the recent meeting, the city will slow the process of asking for such a proposal.
“Eventually, I would anticipate a commission of some sort that is formed for oversight, but even today, we’re not quite ready to go there,” she said.
In July, the city announced it would be taking over operations of the building, located at 315 Stampede Drive in Nampa, following a legal process that found in the city’s favor. City leaders had heard concerns from members of the Hispanic community that the building had fallen into disrepair. The city owned the land and leased it to the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, the nonprofit that had fundraised to build the center and was contracted to upkeep it.
Councilman Victor Rodriguez, one of two councilmembers overseeing the transition process for the facility, said he had received similar feedback from Hispanic community members “to slow down and let’s not do an RFP yet, if we ever do one.”
Brian Foster, the superintendent of facilities with the city, said his department is in the process of doing an audit of the building to evaluate the status of its features. So far, staff had examined some infrastructure, including electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, but have additional work to do. Staff are in the process of looking at the building’s sprinkler systems, among others, he said.
Rodriguez said he took a tour of the building after the city took it over and was “shocked at the conditions. I just couldn’t believe it.” But he recently took another tour and was impressed with the work done so far by city facilities staff.
“I want to thank facilities,” Rodriguez said. “They have done one heck of a job.”
Kling said the city has also received feedback from grateful community members for the work the city has done to clean the building. The parks department worked on the irrigation system, and because the building had a projector system removed during the transition, the IT department installed a new one that had previously been used elsewhere in the city, Kling said.
Thanks to the help of many departments, “the building is clean,” Kling said. “It’s not perfect. Not every room has been done. But we’re in a positive place today.”