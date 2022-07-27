...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 100 to 107.
* WHERE...Southeast Oregon and portions of southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Children play in Orah Brandt Park's splash pad on Wednesday in Nampa.
Plans are underway for a similar splash pad at Midway Park, according to Kling.
Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson said attendance for the splash pad ribbon cutting was more than the original playground opening, with twice the number of people.
“I expected that we'd have a lot of people here, but yeah, this certainly beat the expectations in terms of the number of people that we thought would be here for the opening today,” Johnson said.
Construction for the splash pad began around January, according to Johnson, and further additions are in the city’s plans.
Phase three of park construction will include additional picnic shelters, a disc golf course, pickleball courts, a baseball field, a soccer field and a swimming pool. These expansions are expected to break ground next summer, according to a press release from the city, and will grow the park to 30 acres.
The location of the park has been key to community interest, Johnson said.
“There's not a lot of parks on the north side,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be convenient for North Nampa residents. The whole park is going to provide health benefits, fitness benefits and just the opportunity to play.”
Tiffany Ramsey came to the splash pad’s opening with her 11-year-old daughter. A resident of Nampa for over 15 years, Ramsey was happy with the new addition.
“I know Boise has a lot and we go over there a lot more for splash pads,” Ramsey said. “So when I heard (the new splash pad) was in Nampa I was like, ‘Oh, that's awesome.’”
Ramsey first heard of the splash pad through an email from Parks and Recreation. When she told her daughter, she insisted that they had to go.
“She was so super excited. In fact, we had to rearrange our schedule so that we could come to the splash pad today,” Ramsey said. “She just did not want to miss it at all.”
As a parent, Ramsey finds activities like this to be a moment to relax while her kid has fun.
“It gets her some water, it gets me some time to do my own thing,” she said.
Still, living on the other side of Nampa, Ramsey hopes to see similar additions across the city.
“I'm glad they're there making new spots for more fun, more family-friendly places,” Ramsey said. “Making more things accessible in Nampa and not just all in Boise and Meridian.”