NAMPA — The overflow parking at Orah Brandt Park spilled onto Cherry Lane on Wednesday morning. Over 100 attendees came to the ribbon cutting for the park’s new splash pad, excited to cool off.

Before the ribbon was even cut, dozens of children rushed into the splash pad clad in swimwear.

Mayor Debbie Kling and Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson cut the ribbon.jpg

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson cut the ribbon Wednesday to open Orah Brandt Park's new splash pad.

