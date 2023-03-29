A Nampa OB-GYN who went viral in February for a video in which she insulted her patients resigned earlier this month, according to her former employer, OGA.
One tweet with a video of the incident has over 2 million views. In the video, Dr. Rachel Oliver said her patients were “(expletive) stupid and fat,” among other things.
OGA offers women's services, including pregnancy services, STD testing, hysterectomy options and more, with locations in Eagle, Meridian and Nampa, according to its website.
“Dr. Oliver is no longer affiliated with OGA Idaho. She submitted her resignation earlier this month, which was accepted,” Executive Director Nicole Bradshaw said in an email to the Idaho Press. “Our team continues to move forward with a focus on serving our patients and community.”
At the time, OGA said in a Facebook post they were aware of the video and that Oliver's behavior did not “align with, or reflect, our values.” Oliver was suspended, the February post said.
“We do not condone, or agree with, any of these hurtful and inappropriate statements and apologize to our patients and community for any suffering that was caused,” the post read.
Earlier in March, Bradshaw told the Idaho Press an investigation was ongoing. In response to a question for further information about the investigation, she said it was confidential employee information which OGA does not share.