Screenshot

Rachel Oliver, a former employee of OGA, a women's health clinic, is seen in this screenshot taken from a video that went viral on Twitter after Oliver insulted her patients.

 Screenshot/Twitter

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Nampa OB-GYN who went viral in February for a video in which she insulted her patients resigned earlier this month, according to her former employer, OGA.

One tweet with a video of the incident has over 2 million views. In the video, Dr. Rachel Oliver said her patients were “(expletive) stupid and fat,” among other things.

Recommended for you

Load comments