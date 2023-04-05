South Nampa water issues (copy)

Neighbors have described their frustration with a proposed development south of Lake Lowell and a lack of water coming out of their taps in the summer months. They're also worried that approval of the development — on top of others approved in the area — would further strain the aquifer.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A group of Canyon County residents are fundraising to take a development decision to court.

In December, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a 33-lot development proposed by Taylor Jene Homes on a parcel of land south of Lake Lowell, as previously reported. This concluded the county’s approval process, a series of public hearings that stretched over two years.

