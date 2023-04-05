Neighbors have described their frustration with a proposed development south of Lake Lowell and a lack of water coming out of their taps in the summer months. They're also worried that approval of the development — on top of others approved in the area — would further strain the aquifer.
A group of Canyon Countyresidentsarefundraising totake a developmentdecision to court.
In December, the Canyon County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a 33-lot development proposed by Taylor Jene Homes on a parcel of land south of Lake Lowell, as previously reported. This concluded the county’s approval process, a series of public hearings that stretched over two years.
After neighbors applied for a request for reconsideration, and the county did not take up the request, some of the neighbors are fundraising to hire a lawyer and take the case through a judicial review, involving the state court system. The group has until Friday to file a request for judicial review and has started a GoFundMe to raise $40,000 to cover attorney’s fees, said Kim Yanecko, one of the organizers.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the group had raised $26,000.
At hearings for the case, neighbors described their frustration with a lack of water coming out of their taps in the summer months, and worried that approval of the development — on top of others approved in the area — would further strain the aquifer. In August 2021, commissioners voted in their favor, asking the developer to provide additional information showing there was plentiful water in the area.
In April 2022, the developer submitted additional materials in the case, said Joe Decker, county and board of commissioners spokesperson. A hearing was scheduled for September 2022, but because so few in opposition were able to attend, the commissioners scheduled an additional hearing for December, Decker said.
At December's hearing, commissioners said additional evidence presented by the developer and state water officials pointed to the heart of the issue being poorly constructed wells, not a strained aquifer, and voted in favor of the project. Then-commissioners Keri Smith and Pam White voted in favor; Commissioner Leslie Van Beek was not present.
Yanecko said that after a hearing in the matter in August 2021, the county did not file written findings and conclusions, and that the case should not have moved forward.
But Decker said via email that the board considered its denial of the project “a material change from the Commission’s recommendation of approval” and that the board “intended to schedule a second hearing.”
Decker said the board “has no current jurisdiction to take further action on the case” and that the board “does not wish to make extrajudicial statements in order to preserve the opportunity of the applicant and neighboring property owners to be heard by the District Court, if they so desire.”
The lawyer who was interested in taking the group’s case told Yanecko that it had taken too long to raise funds, and he would no longer be able to take the case, Yanecko said via text Wednesday afternoon. Now, in addition to raising the funds, the group is also looking for a lawyer, she said.