CALDWELL — During his campaign kickoff party in Caldwell on Sunday, Rudy Soto told the crowd two stories — one about his father, a Mexican immigrant who fell ill after losing his health insurance, and the other about Soto's childhood, as a troubled youth growing up in Nampa.
Soto, a Democrat, running for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District seat currently held by GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher, held his kickoff party at King Legend Bar and Grill in Caldwell. He spoke to a room of around 60 people, who all moved in closer as Soto took the mic.
Soto, a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, was born and raised on the north side of Nampa. He left the Treasure Valley after the age of 14, because he was in and out of the juvenile justice system and needed a fresh start. He's now 34 and lives in Nampa with his family.
"I moved away so that I could pursue to my potential and to finish high school and become the first in my family to go to college," Soto told the Idaho Press over the phone on Friday.
Soto attended Portland State University and was elected student body president there.
He spent 5.5 years in field artillery with the Oregon Army National Guard, and served four years as a military policeman with the District of Columbia National Guard. He also served as a legislative fellow, a policy analyst for the National Council of Urban Indian Health, a legislative assistant in the U.S. House, and most recently, as legislative director for the National Indian Gaming Association. He is making his first run for office in Idaho; he previously made an unsuccessful run for the Portland City Council during his senior year of college.
"For me, the motivation (to be better) was because of the struggle that I identify with from the community I come from — with the needs that are so great and the heritage I am connected to through being Native American, and the hardships that exist on so many fronts," Soto told the crowd in Caldwell. "I thought I should stop trying to make life harder and start to make life better and dedicate myself to that and stick to make my family, my community, my state, my country proud."
Soto said he often speaks to school students about the challenges he went through as a young man.
"Part of my story is centered around trying to inspire and encourage young people who face hardships and challenges to rise above them, and if they fall to get back up and try again," Soto told the Idaho Press.
HEALTH CARE
Soto had been working in health care policy five years ago when his father became sick with cancer.
Soto's father had previously worked in the fields and later as a factory worker at Simplot. He was laid off in his 60s and was not rehired. He lost his health insurance and later was diagnosed with cancer.
"Terry Reilly did their best for him," Soto said, referring to the community health care group that tailors fees based on what patients can pay. "We needed something more and something affordable."
Soto's father had previously had cancer, but had overcome it using the health insurance he had with Simplot.
"He died in a way that was lacking in dignity," Soto told the Idaho Press. "If Medicaid expansion had been in place, things would have been different. When Medicaid passed in Idaho, I was really moved to see it pass by such strong numbers, it made me believe in fellow citizens in the state."
To the crowd in Caldwell, Soto said, "This is the time to put to test to see if people do care about one another, and I believe they do. That is why I decided to come home and go 100% and find people to believe that we can change the tide."
Marisela Pesina, Caldwell school board chairwoman, also spoke on Sunday and called people to action.
"We are going to do this," she said. "We have to get this young man in Congress, and we are going to do it with your help. Thank you for launching your campaign in this neighborhood."
According to previous reporting from the Idaho Press, Soto has also been endorsed by two Idaho Democrats, former House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, and former Democratic gubernatorial nominee A.J. Balukoff.
Fulcher is a first-term congressman who was elected in 2018 with 62.8% of the vote to Democrat Cristina McNeil’s 30.8%, according to previous Idaho Press reporting. Fulcher previously served as a state senator from Meridian. Idaho’s 1st Congressional District seat was last held by a Democrat in 2010, when then-Rep. Walt Minnick lost after one term to four-term GOP Rep. Raul Labrador.
According to Federal Election Commission documents, Fulcher has filed to seek reelection and Joseph Evans, of Meridian, filed to run for the seat as an Independent.
The primary election for the seat's two-year term is May 19.