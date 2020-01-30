NAMPA — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling will recommend Jean Mutchie for Nampa City Council seat 3, the city announced Thursday.
This seat was recently vacated by Rick Hogaboam, who stepped down to be Nampa's chief of staff. The Nampa City Council will be asked to approve the appointment Feb. 3. If approved, Mutchie would be sworn into office Feb. 18.
The city received 27 applicants for this position, according to the press release. A committee of 15 local community members, including two council members, provided the initial review, which resulted in a recommendation of four final candidates. The other finalists were Jeff Cornilles, Jeff Kirkman and Kenny Wroten. All three were former city council candidates — most recently Cornilles, who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Councilwoman Sandi Levi in November.
"I was extremely pleased with the pool of candidates and any one of the top four candidates could have served our city well," Kling said in the press release. "Jean Mutchie has been very involved in our local community and brings a unique perspective to the council. Her background in healthcare and passion for the underserved in our community will be a great asset."
Mutchie has been a Nampa resident for more than 20 years and has worked for St. Luke’s Health Systems since 2003, where she is currently a community health manager. She serves on the board of directors for several local organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, Nampa Chamber of Commerce, Pathways in Education and Salvation Army Nampa. Mutchie also serves as the co-chair for the Healthy Impact Nampa Coalition and is a fellow for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
"I want to be a champion and voice for those who often feel their voice isn’t heard or doesn’t matter," Mutchie said in the press release. "We live in a remarkable place, and I hope my commitment to the service of others and our community helps move us toward being a safe and healthy community where all people prosper."