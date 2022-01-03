NAMPA — Debbie Kling was sworn in for her second term as Nampa’s Mayor, and the city’s reelected and newly elected city council members were sworn in ahead of the first city council meeting of 2022 Monday night.
“We’re gonna leave division and challenges behind and we’re gonna look to the future,” Kling said prior to being sworn in. “And we have an amazing team that I have the opportunity to work with, both in city staff and then in city council, and I am so thankful for our community and for a new 2022, so here we go.”
Nampa voters elected Kling to a second term in November. Voters also reelected Victor Rodriguez to seat 1 for his second term, and Randy Haverfield to seat 5 for his third term. Natalie Jangula was elected to the council’s third seat, and was sworn in Monday for her first term.
“I’m just so excited and thrilled to have the opportunity to serve you and protect you and do all of the things that I can as a council woman to support you,” Jangula said, “and I want to hear what you guys have to say and I want to hear your concerns.”
During her campaign, Jangula described participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., but said she did not condone the actions of those who entered the building. In a campaign video, she described her priorities as reducing spending on urban renewal, reducing the property tax levy, and improving infrastructure, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
In his campaign, Rodriguez told the Idaho Press that he had prioritized reducing taxes on businesses and homeowners, and enhancing public safety in his first term.
“When it comes to protecting your family, your children, and your property, I will be with you,” Rodriguez said after his swearing in.
Issues such as growth and stress to roads and infrastructure, and a desire for “continuity in leadership” inspired Haverfield to run for a third term, he said ahead of his swearing in.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to help the council with my background in architecture and planning, maybe to help them see things that they might not have seen otherwise,” Haverfield said.
Family members and friends joined Kling and each council member at the front of the council chamber as they were sworn in.
After the swearing-in ceremonies, the council unanimously elected Haverfield to another two-year term as council president.
“For your honoring me in that role, I hope to continue to give you the guidance I can,” Haverfield said after the vote. “Thank you again for trusting me.”
Before the swearing-in, Kling, Haverfield, and Rodriguez honored outgoing council woman Jean Mutchie, whose seat Jangula was elected to fill.
Mutchie was appointed to the council in 2020, but decided not to run for another term.
“What I pray for you, Natalie, is that you let grace and God’s voice really guide you as you make decisions for so many different people in our community,” Mutchie said. “And we’re not a monolith. We’re not. We’re growing. And what I would say is they know we’re Christians by our love.”