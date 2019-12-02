CALDWELL — A 22-year-old Nampa man will serve up to 15 years behind bars for making a terrorism threat, which was later found to be a hoax.
Grant Stevenson was sentenced Monday, almost nine months after his arrest for making bomb threats in Nampa.
On March 7, the Nampa Police Department got a social media message reporting bombs planted in the 1700 block of South Juniper Street, according to a press release from the department. The message, sent by Stevenson through a fake account, warned of five car bombs and a bomb planted in an apartment unit with Sarin gas.
On Monday, both Canyon County Chief Prosecutor Bryan Taylor and Stevenson’s defense attorney Peter Mommer requested a 15-year sentence, with three years to be served before being eligible for parole.
This threat caused Skyview High School and the Nampa Recreation Center to be placed on lockdown, Taylor said at Monday’s sentencing. Residents were asked to shelter in place for roughly seven hours during the length of the investigation, according to a previous Idaho Press report.
Mommer reminded 3rd District Judge Judge Davis VanderVelde that this incident was “a nonviolent offense.”
“He’s here to accept responsibility,” Mommer said. “He knows what he did caused a lot of panic in the community.”
Stevenson declined to address the court Monday.
This was not the first time Stevenson had made threats. He served three years in the juvenile detention center for bomb threats made at various schools throughout the Treasure Valley, including Kuna, Caldwell and Skyview high schools.
That time in juvenile detention was not enough of a deterrence, Taylor said.
At the time in March, Nampa police officers were also told by a witness that Stevenson was mad at a specific couple because they were dating — and one of them, a woman, lived in the area targeted by the fake bomb threats. Stevenson had contacted her under the same name he used when making the threats and offered to kill her boyfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Stevenson was initially charged with felony terrorism, one count of use of weapons of mass destruction and two counts of using a telephone to intimidate or harass a witness. As part of a plea deal Stevenson took in October, he pleaded guilty to felony terrorism and the remaining charges were dismissed.
He was charged with second-degree stalking, but that charge was later dismissed as part of a plea deal. A no-contact order was extended for 20 years preventing Stevenson from seeing three victims, but their relationship to Stevenson was not expanded on during the sentencing.
Stevenson was ordered to pay $2,900 in restitution to the Nampa Police Department and over $5,000 to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.