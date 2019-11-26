BOISE — A U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force has arrested a Nampa man police believe tried to sexually assault a woman at a Boise hotel earlier this month.
Juan Carlos Aguiar, 27, was arrested Monday on suspicion of battery with intent to commit a serious felony and failure to update his sex-offender registration, according to a Tuesday news release from the Boise Police Department.
Late on Nov. 14, Aguiar struck up a conversation with a woman at a hotel in the 2500 block of West Sunrise Rim Road in Boise, police said.
Police believe Aguiar forced his way into the woman’s room at about 11:30 that night, but the woman and her dog were able to scare him away, according to the release.
Police investigated the incident and, with the help of surveillance footage and tips from the public, they became confident Aguiar committed the crime. A warrant was issued for his arrest Monday, and the U.S. Marshals task force arrested him in Boise without incident.