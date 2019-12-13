BOISE — A 28-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced Friday.
A federal grand jury had indicted Harley Batchelor on March 12, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho.
According to court records, in February 2019, parole agents and Nampa police officers arrested Batchelor on an outstanding parole warrant at a Nampa motel.
Agents located a semi-automatic pistol underneath where Batchelor was lying on a bed. Batchelor has a criminal history that includes a felony conviction for aggravated battery, which prohibits him from possessing firearms, according to the release.
The case was prosecuted as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime-reduction efforts. The case was also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice's signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.