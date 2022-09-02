gavel

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A Nampa man has been sentenced to life in prison after getting convicted of his fifth felony DUI, which was the 12th DUI he has received over his lifetime.

Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when law enforcement was called after Sams passed out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments