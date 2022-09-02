...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures upper 90s up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A Nampa man has been sentenced to life in prison after getting convicted of his fifth felony DUI, which was the 12th DUI he has received over his lifetime.
Kent Sams was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when law enforcement was called after Sams passed out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor store in August 2021, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
Officers witnessed Sams stumble into his vehicle and pulled up behind Sams’ truck as he was beginning to back out of his parking spot. His blood alcohol content registered at 0.259.
Sams has DUI convictions dating back to 1990 including five from Washington state and seven throughout Idaho.
“Driving under the influence is a serious crime that endangers our community,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in the release. “The community deserves to be protected from offenders who repeatedly commit crimes, endangering others. This sentence will help keep our community safe.”