...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 102.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A Nampa man died Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash in Canyon County.
The 62-year-old, who has not yet been identified, was riding a Honda motorcycle eastbound on Caldwell Boulevard when he collided with a Toyota Tacoma at around 11:37 a.m.
The Toyota, driven by a 35-year-old man from Ontario, Oregon, was headed northbound on South Fifth Avenue and stopped at the stop sign; the driver then failed to yield to through traffic on Caldwell Boulevard and hit the man on the motorcycle, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
The Nampa man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.