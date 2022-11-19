Originally posted Nov. 19 on KTVB.COM
BOISE — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers.
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY... * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website www.oregon.gov/deq. If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. &&
Originally posted Nov. 19 on KTVB.COM
BOISE — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers.
Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Boulevard and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
Nampa Police, Fire and EMS personnel arrived on the scene and located a single vehicle with a 23-year-old Nampa man inside. The man was pronounced dead at the crash site.
According to NPD, it is believed he drove through several barriers at the construction site before running into a large piece of equipment. It is unknown whether "alcohol played a contributing factor in this crash," the press release from NPD said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the NPD. The identity of the victim has not yet been released, pending his family's notification.
Sign up today for one of our great newsletters and get headlines right in your inbox every morning.
Sign up now!
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.