Originally published March 10 onKTVB.COM.More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion; more than 1.4 million of them are in Poland.
That’s according to the United Nations refugee agency and a tweet from the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland, respectively.
That made an impact on Jon Wheeler, of Nampa, and his polish wife, Agata Rybarczyk.
The couple, which was already in Europe when Russia began its invasion, heads to the train tracks every weekday near the Polish-Ukrainian border. They pass out soup to incoming refugees. In the last six days, they’ve provided warm meals to more than 2,000 people fleeing war.
“It may be a little thing, but it’s actually a huge thing,” Rybarczyk said. “They just passed the border into the unknown, and if the first contact you can have is warmth, that’s a positive impact, I think.”
It’s not about the soup for Wheeler and Rybarczyk; it’s about what the soup symbolizes. It’s a sign of humanity for people who need it most.
“We could be in this situation just by fate or whatever,” Wheeler said. “That’s how I feel about it. I might be from Nampa, but I could just as easily be from Ukraine or Poland, or wherever. They’re just people.”
Rybarczyk has family in the area that has pitched in to help.
Meanwhile, in Idaho, Wheeler’s has family running a Facebook page called ”Hot soup for Ukrainian refugees.” The page has helped collect more than $7,600, according to Wheeler’s cousin Julie Cheng.
Cheng started an official fundraiser with the goal of generating $10,000 to continue the effort. One cup of soup costs $1.50.
“It’s not that they want to leave their homes, it’s that they have to leave their homes,” Rybarczyk said. “Not really a long time ago they were cooking their own soup. And today they cannot do that anymore. This is the warmth we can deliver.”
Wheeler and Rybarczyk have no plans to slow down. As long as Ukrainians are fleeing a war zone back home, the soup will be at the tracks, they said.