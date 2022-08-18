Sergio Jimenez

Sergio Jimenez

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Aug. 17 on KTVB.COM.

Multiple people are alleged to have taken part in the beating death of 22-year-old Luis Garcia in 2021, but one of them was sentenced Wednesday. Sergio Jimenez received 30 years in prison for second-degree murder, and will be eligible for parole after nine of those years.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments