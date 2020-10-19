GREENLEAF — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man south of Greenleaf early Sunday.
Scotty Abbott of Nampa had been driving south on Friends Road at about 1:30 a.m. when his 2004 Toyota Sienna went off the right shoulder just before the Middle Road intersection.
Police said Abbott overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll. It stopped on the left side of the road, with Abbott and his passenger, Tannesa Cavaness, 34, of Payette, being ejected from the car.
Abbott and Cavaness were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where Abbott died of his injuries. Cavaness' current condition is unknown.
Neither man was wearing a seat belt during the crash, according to police.
Police said Abbott's next of kin have been notified. No additional information was provided.