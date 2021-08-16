We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email

A Nampa man died in a head-on vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in McCall.
Thomas E. German, 51, was traveling northbound in a 2007 Toyota Corolla when he crossed the center line of Highway 55 and collided with a 2018 Ford F250 driven by Donald C. Carnosso, 69, of Boise, according to an Idaho State Police news release. German died at the scene, the release said. He and his passenger were not wearing seat belts; Carnosso and his passenger were wearing set belts. No one involved in the accident was transported for medical attention.
Both lanes of traffic were blocked for approximately five hours, the release said. Carnosso was towing a a 2022 Grand Design Recreational Trailer, the release added.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.