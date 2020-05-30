A 61-year-old man from Nampa died early Saturday morning after pursuit by Idaho State Police.
The man was driving a 2014 Jeep Compass when ISP tried to stop him near milepost 52 on US 93, north of Twin Falls, according to a release from the agency.
He did not stop, so ISP pursued, and stopped when he entered Twin Falls city limits. ISP took up the pursuit again as the man traveled eastbound on Addison Avenue near Eastland Drive in Twin Falls County.
At the intersection of State Highway 50 and N 3600 E, near Kimberly, the man did not stop at a stop sign. He then struck a center pivot irrigation tower and rolled his car.
ISP provided aid; the man died at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Twin Falls County is investigating this crash. ISP was assisted by the Rock Creek Fire Department and Kimberly Police Department.