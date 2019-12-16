CALDWELL — A Nampa man could spend up to 45 years in prison for molesting a 6-year-old girl about seven years ago.
A 3rd District Court judge on Monday sentenced Kevin James Adler Jr., 37, to at least 10 years in prison, with another 35 years possible after that, after Adler pleaded guilty earlier this month to lewd conduct with a child younger than 16.
According to a news release from the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, Adler was in jail in April 2019 on separate charges related to child pornography. Nampa police detectives had found messages on Adler’s phone indicating he’d had a sexual encounter with a young girl several years ago. Eventually, according to the release, they were able to determine he molested the girl while staying in a Nampa apartment complex in 2012.
“Mr. Adler used his position of trust to molest an innocent young girl, and he continues to be a danger to our community,” Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor is quoted as saying in the release. “There is no doubt that he belongs in prison for a long, long time.”