A Nampa man was charged with first-degree murder, and felony counts of grand theft and destruction of evidence, on Monday for his alleged role in the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Star.
Dakota Travis Honeycutt, 19, was originally charged with assisting his roommate, Kevin Hunt, in a suicide. Prosecutors upped the charge to murder, however, after investigators collected more evidence, according to a press release from the Ada County Sheriff's Office.
Honeycutt told police that he watched Hunt die by suicide around 9 p.m. on Christmas night at Hunter's Creek Park in Star. However, according to investigators, Honeycutt planned the murder with a shotgun that wasn't his.
Honeycutt said he left the scene without alerting authorities, according to the release, and disposed of the shotgun in the Boise River.
When Hunt's body was found in the park by a citizen on Dec. 26, police determined he died from a gunshot wound. Investigators cleared the area and began a search. They later discovered Honeycutt was living in Hunt's apartment, the news release stated.
The Ada County Sheriff's Dive Team found the disposed shotgun in the Boise River on Dec. 27, according to the news release.
Honeycutt's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31. His bond is set at $50,000.
