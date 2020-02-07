NAMPA — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the state attorney general's Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Cameron M. Benjamin of Nampa is charged with a single count of possession of child pornography. Federal court records reveal the offense occurred sometime between July 2018 and February 2020.
Numerous images and videos depicting young, nude girls in sexual poses were found on Benjamin's devices as well as his Twitter, Snapchat, Dropbox and email accounts, records state. Some were as young as 1 year old.
Investigators discovered multiple messages in which Benjamin allegedly asked or paid for child pornography. In one instance, records state Benjamin paid for explicit content with a $20 Amazon gift card. He also sent images and/or videos to other individuals when requested.
On Wednesday, investigators executed a search warrant at Benjamin's Nampa residence. During questioning, records state he allegedly admitted "he prefers to look at females 10 years of age and older … (and said) he is not sexually attracted to young children but that he cannot stop looking at them."
Scott Graf, a spokesman for the Idaho attorney general, said Nampa police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service assisted the ICAC Unit in apprehending the 21-year-old.
At the time of his arrest, records state Benjamin was booked in the Washington County Jail.
Graf said the case is being prosecuted by the Idaho U.S. attorney. The 21-year-old's initial appearance was held 2:15 p.m. Thursday in Boise before U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale.
An attorney with the Federal Defender Services of Idaho has been appointed to represent Benjamin, records state. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.