A 19-year-old Nampa man has been charged for his role in the shooting death of a man in Star.
Dakota Travis Honeycutt was arrested early Monday morning in Nampa by the Ada County Sheriff's Office. He has been charged with felony counts of assisting in a suicide and destruction of evidence in relation to the shooting death. Additional charges are possible, according to an Ada County Sheriff's Office news release.
Kevin W. Hunt, 48, was found dead in Star on Sunday morning. He was identified Monday by the Ada County Coroner's Office.
A citizen found Hunt's body on a sidewalk in Hunter's Creek Park around 9 a.m. Sunday, the release said. Investigators quickly determined that Hunt died from a gunshot wound, the release said, and that his car was not at the park.
Investigators later determined that Honeycutt, the suspect, was living at Hunt's Nampa-area apartment and might be driving Hunt's car.
While Honeycutt was being interviewed by detectives Sunday night, he told them he drove Hunt to the park and watched Hunt shoot himself at around 9 p.m. Saturday. Honeycutt then left Hunt's body, disposed of the gun and returned to Hunt's apartment, he told investigators.
Star Police found the gun where Honeycutt said he disposed of it.
Detectives are continuing to gather evidence in the case, the release said. Honeycutt will be brought back to Ada County, where he will make his initial court appearance on the felony charges later this week.
This story will be updated.
