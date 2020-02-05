A Nampa man who pleaded guilty to illegally guiding bear and moose hunts in Alaska was ordered to pay more than $20,000 and never to hunt in the state again.
Paul Silvis, 52, was sentenced to six months house arrest and 100 hours of community service Jan. 22, according to federal court records. Once the half-year period is over, Silvis will be on supervised release for five years.
Court records reveal Silvis also must publish a statement in the next issue of "The Alaskan Hunter Association Magazine," detailing his crimes.
It will read, "My name is Paul Brian Silvis. Over 2009 to 2016, I violated federal and State of Alaska wildlife laws in and around the Noatak National Preserve. Using the name 'Orion Outfitters,' I guided brown bear and moose hunters without being a registered guide-outfitter or having the appropriate hunting and business licenses. This included filing false paperwork with the State of Alaska, which concealed the illegal nature of the hunts. The Alaska Wildlife Troopers and National Park Service investigated my crimes. I apologize to all Alaskans, and all honest hunters and guides. This message was ordered by the Court as part of my sentence for violating the Lacey Act. It is a federal crime to import, export, transport, sell, receive, acquire, or purchase in interstate commerce, any fish or wildlife taken in violation of state or federal law."
On Oct. 1, Silvis pleaded guilty to two felony violations of the Lacey Act, which bans illegal wildlife trafficking. Two additional counts were dropped as a part of an agreement with federal prosecutors.
In addition to his $20,000 fine — which will go toward the Lacey Act Reward Fund — the 52-year-old has to pay a $200 assessment fee and $2,000 in restitution to individuals who say they paid Silvis a deposit for hunts he never led them on. He has until Feb. 15 to make the payments.
According to a National Park Service release, Silvis received about $121,500 by illegally selling and providing guide services, as first reported by the Idaho Statesman. Hunts he guided on the Noatak National Preserve in northern Alaska killed at least seven brown bears and four moose.
Investigators said Silvis' clients — who came from Idaho, Utah, Montana and several other states — didn't possess "the appropriate permits, tags or complete the required Alaska hunt reporting requirements."
Although it's legal to hunt brown bears on the 10,265-square-mile preserve, nonresident hunters are required to contract with licensed Alaska guides or be closely related to an Alaska resident per state law.
Investigators said Silvis and a former colleague "declared themselves brothers-in-law and would obtain two brown bear tags, one by the Alaska resident and one by Silvis claiming to be the brother-in-law."
Silvis' clients would kill the two bears, then the 52-year-old would submit false records to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Investigators said he also sent false information to the agency regarding moose hunts — many of which were never reported after being harvested — and transported the "illegally taken game" across state lines.
"Interviews of clients revealed that Silvis would hand the clients a plastic bag once in camp with their license and hunting documents," according to the NPS release. "Some clients told investigators they were asked to hand over the plastic bag at the end of the hunting trip."
Several of these documents were recovered during a search of Silvis' home in August 2015, investigators said. The papers were still in the envelopes from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, having never been submitted.
"The complexity of the case required special agents, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Idaho Department of Fish and Game investigators to collaborate across geographic and jurisdictional boundaries," the release said. "This case was successful because of the team work put forth by the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and NPS special agents along with assistance and expertise from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the great work of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska and in Boise, Idaho."