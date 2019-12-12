A Nampa man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 184, according to Idaho State Police.
According to ISP, Baunsong Saengthip, 39, was driving west in a 2004 Lexus R33 SUV when it struck a 2000 Mitsubishi Mirage from behind at milepost 2 in Boise. The Mistubishi was driven by Debra Jones 63, of Boise. Both vehicles lost control due to the collision.
Both Jones and a passenger in Saengthip's vehicle were taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Police say both drivers were wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol was involved in the crash, according to police, and Saengthip was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. He was charged with felony driving under the influence.
The crash, which ISP started investigating at 12:06 a.m., is still under investigation.