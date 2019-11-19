YAKIMA COUNTY, WASHINGTON — A Nampa man was among 16 people arrested on suspicion of sex crimes following a police sting aimed at cracking down on child abuse and pornography.
Benjamin Cool, 24, was arrested early Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to the Yakima County Department of Corrections’ website. Cool was booked into jail at 2:05 a.m., according to the site.
Cool’s arrest was part of a larger operation by the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County officials targeting sexual abuse of children and the production and trading of child pornography, according to a news release from the state police agency.
The operation was christened “Operation Net Nanny” and was the 17th such project conducted by the Washington State Police Missing and Exploited Children Task Force.